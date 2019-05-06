OnePlus 7 Pro colors will reportedly include an Almond option

Last week, thanks to the never-ending leaks, we’ve seen two of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro colors: Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey. It turns out that there will be at least another color, according to a recent report that leaked several press renders in this new shade: Almond. You can see renders above and below, as well as at the source link.

We’re not sure whether “Almond” will be the official name of the color, but it translates to that from the original report that’s written in German.

Over the weekend, we’ve heard from official sources that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro won’t have official IP-ratings for water resistance. We were also officially informed that the phones will feature UFS 3.0 storage, which will make them pretty darn fast. The official launch event is set for May 14, and you can read about the upcoming specs of the phones, as leaked, by looking up this article.