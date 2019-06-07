OnePlus 7 Pro camera improvements arriving with OxygenOS 9.5.7

The OnePlus 7 Pro camera received mixed reviews from early adopters of the phone, but the company is committed to improving the imaging capabilities of the device. OnePlus 7 Pro camera improvements have already been delivered by the OxygenOS 9.5.4/4 update less than two weeks ago, and now the company is ready to push out some more, with OxygenOS 9.5.7.

There are two main categories for improvements in this refresh: Camera, and System. For the camera, the new version brings improvements in focus, white balance, contrast, color, clarity, noise reduction, and more. In the System department, fixes are being delivered to Ambient Display, optimizations to Double Tap to Wake, as well as screen sensitivity fixes. You can find the full changelog embedded below.

This update, as usual, is staged, and rolling out to a small amount of devices right away. More phones will be added in the coming days and weeks, so if you don’t immediately see the update available, make sure to check back in a couple of days.

Changelog: