OnePlus 7 Pro camera improvements arriving with OxygenOS 9.5.7
The OnePlus 7 Pro camera received mixed reviews from early adopters of the phone, but the company is committed to improving the imaging capabilities of the device. OnePlus 7 Pro camera improvements have already been delivered by the OxygenOS 9.5.4/4 update less than two weeks ago, and now the company is ready to push out some more, with OxygenOS 9.5.7.
There are two main categories for improvements in this refresh: Camera, and System. For the camera, the new version brings improvements in focus, white balance, contrast, color, clarity, noise reduction, and more. In the System department, fixes are being delivered to Ambient Display, optimizations to Double Tap to Wake, as well as screen sensitivity fixes. You can find the full changelog embedded below.
This update, as usual, is staged, and rolling out to a small amount of devices right away. More phones will be added in the coming days and weeks, so if you don’t immediately see the update available, make sure to check back in a couple of days.
Changelog:
- Camera
- Improved overall contrast and color performance
- Improved white balance consistency of triple camera
- Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing
- Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes
- Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes
- Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto
- Improved clarity and color of Nightscape
- Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape
- System
- Optimized Double Tap to Wake
- Fixed issues with Ambient Display
- Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps
- Improved touch sensitivity for screen