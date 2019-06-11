OnePlus 7 Pro available in limited edition Almond color

The OnePlus 7 Pro needs no introduction. It definitely should be on your (very) short list of Android devices if you are looking for a new phone this year. Why? Here are ten reasons why! With its Snapdragon 855 processor, massive amounts of RAM, 90Hz display, UFS 3.0 storage, it is one of the fastest phones we’ve experienced this year.

Starting today you are able to grab the phone in a limited edition Almond color option. There’s also a OnePlus Installment Program which you can use to pay as little as $59 every month towards your new phone.

If you are in the United States or Canada, today is the day the Almond version becomes available. Act fast, though, as supplies are limited. As a reminder, this particular color option comes in a 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage configuration, and goes for $699 online at OnePlus.com.