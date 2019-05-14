That display is a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It performs at a refresh rate of 90Hz, and features HDR10 and HDR10+, making an A+ DisplayMate rating. OnePlus added a fingerprint scanner behind the screen, with a sensor that’s now larger and faster, capable of unlocking the device in .21 seconds. With a front and back made out of tapered glass, the device is curved on both sides, giving it an ultra-slim profile.

A Snapdragon 855 processor is doing all the heavy lifting, helped by 6-, 8-, or 12GB of RAM options, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The triple-camera system on the back consists of a 48MP + 8MP + 16MP shooter. The main 48MP unit features OIS and a Sony IMX586 sensor. The 8MP shooter has a 78mm telephoto lens and OIS, while the 16MP camera has an ultra-wide angle lens with 117 degree field of view.

The selfie camera pops up from the top left of the phone, and reveals a 16MP shooter with a Sony IMX471 sensor behind it.

Your audio needs will be met by an amplified, stereo dual-speaker system, precisely tuned by OnePlus in collaboration with Dolby.

The phone will be available in Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and Almond colors. You’ll be able to grab it starting May 17 online at OnePlus.com starting at $669. The phone will also be available on T-Mobile in its 8GB of RAM / 256GB storage iteration, and will go for $699