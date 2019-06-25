OnePlus 7 Pro Almond is shipping today in the U.S. and Canada

If you have pre-ordered your OnePlus 7 Pro Almond, which was available since June 11, be advised that it will start shipping today in the United States and Canada. Aside from being a top notch smartphone, and we have ten reasons why it is, this special edition OnePlus 7 Pro Almond features a custom 24K gold coating that’s applied to the pop-up camera module, for a rich finish.

With its Snapdragon 855 processor, massive amounts of RAM, 90Hz display, UFS 3.0 storage, it is one of the fastest phones we’ve experienced this year. With specs that not only match, but often times one-up the competition at a fraction of the price, the phone is a must-have on your smartphone shopping shortlist. The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond, in its 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage configuration, is available via OnePlus.com for $699.