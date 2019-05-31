Android

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G goes on sale in the UK as EE kicks off 5G service

Contents
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first commercially available smartphone in the United Kingdom, and it’s available starting today on EE. Today is also the day that EE is kicking off its 5G service, and, in order to celebrate these announcements, 50 OnePlus 6T users on EE will be upgraded, for free, to 5G contracts, also getting a brand new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was announced at the same time as the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, and it’s basically the same phone, only with added 5G capabilities. The version EE sells is the Nebula Blue version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s available starting today from EE via ee.co.uk, in-store, and telesales. Pricing plans start at £59 or a 30GB plan for £69 per month and £50 upfront.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
EE
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.