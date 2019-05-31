OnePlus 7 Pro 5G goes on sale in the UK as EE kicks off 5G service

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first commercially available smartphone in the United Kingdom, and it’s available starting today on EE. Today is also the day that EE is kicking off its 5G service, and, in order to celebrate these announcements, 50 OnePlus 6T users on EE will be upgraded, for free, to 5G contracts, also getting a brand new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was announced at the same time as the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, and it’s basically the same phone, only with added 5G capabilities. The version EE sells is the Nebula Blue version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s available starting today from EE via ee.co.uk, in-store, and telesales. Pricing plans start at £59 or a 30GB plan for £69 per month and £50 upfront.