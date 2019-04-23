OnePlus 7 launch for the series set for May 14

OnePlus interestingly worded its teaser for the launch event taking place on May 14, as previously hinted. We’re going to see the OnePlus 7 series of phones, and that immediately implies multiple devices. From what we’ve been hearing there are going to be three devices (well, two plus a 5G phone) that will see the official light of day, in what appears to be the most anticipated OnePlus device unveiling we’ve witnessed.

Mark your calendars for May 14! We’ll see a OnePlus 7 that will continue the trend of the OnePlus 6T, and we will see a OnePlus 7 and a OnePlus 7 Pro, allegedly, that will take the brand to the next level both in tech as well as in pricing. We’re talking Galaxy S10, P30 Pro, iPhone Xs Max price range, but we are also talking pop-up cameras and exceptional displays and internals all the way throughout.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, or you’ve just returned to Earth, check out the latest on the phones, including the most recent spec leak, so you know what to expect.