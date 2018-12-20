OnePlus 7 5G possible leaks, Huawei impressive sales | Pocketnow Daily
Huawei Matebook X Pro: Open New Horizons
On Pocketnow Daily, we get new leaks of what could be OnePlus’s 5G device. Apple just published some patents on iPhones using a touch sensitive back panel. Huawei will reach 200 million sales this Tuesday and could even beat Samsung by the end of next year. Honor is planning to launch a new smart watch powered by MediaTek. We end today’s show with 2018 iPad deals on Amazon.
- Could this be the first OnePlus smartphone with 5G?
- Apple’s iPhone and AirPower get new features, well at least in patents
- Huawei approaching record smartphone shipments of 200 million in 2018
- Honor is preparing a MediaTek-based smartwatch
- Amazon has more and better iPad discounts right now
Discuss This Post