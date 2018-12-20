Android

OnePlus 7 5G possible leaks, Huawei impressive sales | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new leaks of what could be OnePlus’s 5G device. Apple just published some patents on iPhones using a touch sensitive back panel. Huawei will reach 200 million sales this Tuesday and could even beat Samsung by the end of next year. Honor is planning to launch a new smart watch powered by MediaTek. We end today’s show with 2018 iPad deals on Amazon.


