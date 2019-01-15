OnePlus 7 leaked, Galaxy F at Samsung’s Unpacked | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new leaks of what could be the OnePlus 7 in a very interesting form factor. Samsung just put out a banner on the streets of Paris that hints that the Galaxy F will be shown at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event. A microsite in Samsung’s Indian webpage has been created to tease the Galaxy M that will come this month. According to certain sources, the AirPower wireless charging pad has begun mass production and will be available this quarter. We end today’s show with deals for the 2017 MacBook on Amazon’s Woot.



