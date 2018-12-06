OnePlus 7 first with 5G, New AirPod technology | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, OnePlus will have the first phone with the Snapdragon 855 and could have the first 5G phone in Europe. The Nokia 8.1 was just announced and it brings mid-range features for $450. Apple just released iOS 12.1.1 which brings new FaceTime features and fixes haptic touch for the iPhone XR. Apple was just granted some patents that show us the future capabilities of AirPods. We end today’s show with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 being officially announced.

