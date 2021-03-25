OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePllus is finally rolling out the Android 11 update for its OnePlus 7 series that includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These are the company’s flagship smartphones from the first half of 2019. Both smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie, and received the Android 10 update last year.

Now, the OnePlus 7 duo has started receiving the OxygenOS 11 update that is based on Android 11. It comes after four beta releases. The update brings a slew of new features including Dark Mode scheduler, redesigned Shelf, new Weather widget, new Game Space features, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, and more. The official changelog is mentioned below.

  • System
    • Update to OxygenOS 11 version
    • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
    • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
    • Updated Android security patch to 2021.02
    • Updated GMS package to 2021.01
    • Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade
  • Camera
    • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
    • Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Dark mode
    • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
    • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)
  • Game Space
    • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
    • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode.
    • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
  • Shelf
    • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
    • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
  • Gallery
    • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
    • Optimize the loading screen of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



