OnePllus is finally rolling out the Android 11 update for its OnePlus 7 series that includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These are the company’s flagship smartphones from the first half of 2019. Both smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie, and received the Android 10 update last year.

Now, the OnePlus 7 duo has started receiving the OxygenOS 11 update that is based on Android 11. It comes after four beta releases. The update brings a slew of new features including Dark Mode scheduler, redesigned Shelf, new Weather widget, new Game Space features, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, and more. The official changelog is mentioned below.

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Dark mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Optimize the loading screen of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

