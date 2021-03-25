OnePllus is finally rolling out the Android 11 update for its OnePlus 7 series that includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These are the company’s flagship smartphones from the first half of 2019. Both smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie, and received the Android 10 update last year.
Now, the OnePlus 7 duo has started receiving the OxygenOS 11 update that is based on Android 11. It comes after four beta releases. The update brings a slew of new features including Dark Mode scheduler, redesigned Shelf, new Weather widget, new Game Space features, a quick toggle for Dark Mode, and more. The official changelog is mentioned below.
- System
-
- Update to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.02
- Updated GMS package to 2021.01
- Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade
- Camera
-
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
- Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Dark mode
-
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)
- Game Space
-
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode.
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
- Shelf
-
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
-
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
- Optimize the loading screen of the gallery, and the image preview is faster