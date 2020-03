OnePlus has started rolling out a new open beta update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Open Beta 10 build optimizes the RAM management on both smartphones and enhances the single and double-tap performance of the lock screen and Ambient Display.

Further, it brings February 2020 Android security patch and fixes issues with pre-loading videos.

To recall, the company also rolled out the first OxygenOS Open Beta update for the 7T and 7T Pro a few days ago.

Source: XDA-Developers