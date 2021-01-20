Earlier this month, OnePlus revealed that it was working on fixing issues encountered while porting the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series. Well, it appears that OnePlus has finally managed to overcome the hurdles, as the company has started the rollout of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7 and its Pro sibling brings a design overhaul and a tonne of new features such as HEVC codec support, new Canvas feature for Ambient display, shortcut key for Dark Mode, story function in the Gallery app among others. You can read the entire changelog below:

System

1. Update to OxygenOS 11 version

2. Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

3. Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera

1. Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

2. Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

3. Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

4. Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

5. Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

1. Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

2. Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

3. Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the “Ambient Display” by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode

1. Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

2. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

1. Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

2. Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

1. Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

2. Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

But do keep in mind that the update is only available for unlocked OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro units. Also, be warned that the update comes with a host of issues such as system instability, higher than usual power consumption, slow-loading in the Gallery app, and intermittent connectivity issues with Bluetooth accessories to name a few. However, if you’re willing to take the chance, you can download the update files from the official forum post here.