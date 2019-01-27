OnePlus 6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL – Toughest One Yet!

The OnePlus 6T has taken the US by storm as the best dollar per spec device of 2018. The Google Pixel 3 XL really only won the ugliest notch of the year contest, but there’s a reason why you’ll see many of us tech YouTubers carrying one as a daily driver. I’ve been looking forward to this comparison. You’d think that price defines more quality or specs guarantee better performance, but there’s really only one way to find out. I’m Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and this is OnePlus 6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL.