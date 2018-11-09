OnePlus has started off with the purpose of killing the competing flagship smartphones. That was always the company’s philosophy. OnePlus always wanted to offer more or less the same features one could find on competing flagships, but at a fraction of a price. That’s what made OnePlus phones attractive in the past. Things have changed just a little bit over time, as the company dropped the “flagship killer” motto, and OnePlus phones started becoming somewhat more expensive every year.

However, OnePlus is a major recognized brand now, one that is becoming more and more popular. With the new OnePlus 6T (and even the 6 before it), the company has proven once again that it can return to its roots. The OnePlus 6T not only matches competing flagship specs, but in some areas, it outperforms them by offering more. All of this while being cheaper, and, in many cases, going for almost half the price.

This OnePlus 6T versus other flagships post we’ve put together compares the specs, and the price of the 6T to the major competitors on the market. As you can see in the table below, as we previously mentioned, it not only manages to match, but sometimes it outperforms the other comparison specs. The Snapdragon 845 is powerful enough to compete with the rest of the CPUs featured on competing phones, even if some of them are next-gen processors. The Apple A12 Bionic and the Kirin 980 are 7nm chips that feature dedicated NPUs.

In the memory department, the base OnePlus 6T offers more RAM than the rest, and matches the higher end Mate 20. Go for the more expensive OnePlus 6T (which is just $30) more expensive, and you get a whopping 8GB of memory. Even in the storage department, the base 128GB that you’re getting is more than what you’re getting on base competing phones.

So, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the OnePlus 6T is a good choice. Not only is it a fresh device, but it also matches specs, and costs less than what’s out there.

Specs OnePlus 6T iPhone Xs Galaxy S9 Mate 20 Price $549 $999 $719.99 €799 Display 6.41-inch OLED 5.8-inch OLED 5.8-inch AMOLED 6.53-inch LCD Resolution 2340 x 1080 2436 x 1125 2960 x 1440 2244 x 1080 CPU Snapdragon 845 A12 Bionic Snapdragon 845

Exynos 9810 Kirin 980 RAM 6GB / 8GB 4GB 4GB 4GB / 6GB Camera 16MP + 20MP 12MP + 12MP 12MP 12MP + 16MP + 8MP Battery 3700mAh 2658mAh 3000mAh 4000mAh

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this article!