The OnePlus 6T will be available on Verizon according to new rumors

The new OnePlus 6T will soon be available for purchases all around the world. It’s also supposed to be available in T-Mobile stores, and now according to an anonymous source from PCMag, it will also be available in Verizon.

Apparently, the OnePlus 6T has already received Verizon certification, and it would also be sold in Verizon stores in the US. This means that the unlocked version of the 6T will work perfectly on T-Mobile and AT&T as it always has, but now we will also see it on the largest network in the US. Now we only need official confirmation to get excited over this.