OnePlus 6T unboxed hours before announcement

We’re literally hours away from the official OnePlus 6T announcement. It happens at 11AM New York time, and the phone that’s been leaked, rumored, and even hinted by the manufacturer so much in the past weeks is going to finally become official.

Until then, Thang Long mobile has posted some unboxing pictures, meaning that we’re getting the real deal now. And, interestingly, it confirms most, if not all of the rumors and leaks that we’ve previously seen.

The front confirms the teardrop or waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. The sticker on the lower part is a clear confirmation of the in-display fingerprint scanner. The picture of the back puts an end to the debate on whether there will be two or three cameras. Two is what we’re seeing, and the duo is expected to be comprised of a 16- and a 20MP shooter.

The b0x seems to wear some OnePlus Community literature, and we’re seeing that this unit is a 128GB version of the Midnight Black variant. Inside the box, as we’re peeping in the pictures, you’ll going to find the usual fast charger and red cable.