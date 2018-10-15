Android

OnePlus 6T will be available at more UK sellers than ever before

OnePlus seems to be really keen on the idea of pushing its influence into Europe. It recently promised a permanent Paris store, set to open around the time the OnePlus 6T launches. Now, it’s gone ahead and blown open the door in the United Kingdom.

The company has had carriage agreements with O2 for previous phones, but it has just announced that the OnePlus 6T will expand to also include Vodafone and EE as well as high street chain John Lewis and SIM-free seller Carphone Warehouse. That’s all in addition to its own site.

Launch events are taking place in New Delhi and New York on October 30 and sales will begin November 6.

