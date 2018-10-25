Case seller keeps purple OnePlus 6T in play

UK mobile accessories retailer Mobile Fun has been very aggressive in recent days, passing along details wherever it can of the hottest, unreleased phones. It’s free promotion for the store since blogs cite it as their source and perpetuates the hype machine for that particular device.

In the case of the OnePlus 6T, we’re down to the final four days before it’s officially announced — not that there’s much left to reveal. Well, except for pricing. And maybe a new color, too.

Yesterday, Indian leaks blogger Ishan Agarwal laid out pricing for three OnePlus 6T configuraitons, all of them bearing minor increases from the OnePlus 6. There was also the suggestion that a new purple color would be coming to the mainline configuration.

Well, cue Mobile Fun earlier today as it shared information from one of its suppliers that British pricing will start at £499. The message was slightly obtuse and unclear, but it seemed to indicate that a base model would have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — the OnePlus 6 had a 6GB RAM, 64GB starter model at £469. The main version will take the RAM up to 8GB and the cost to £529. The top version, presumably one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, will price out at £579. Both of those tags correspond to a £10 increase on their preceding versions.

Mirror Black, Midnight Black and the mysterious Purple color are coming on.

Mobile Fun also linked to their case lineup for the OnePlus 6T available on pre-order, but its webpage was not posted to its server at press time.