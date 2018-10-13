Android

OnePlus 6T UI redesigned, New iPads & Apple Pencil certified | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Register to see the OnePlus 6T Launch Event.

On Pocketnow Daily, the OnePlus team has revealed some details on what changes we should expect from the OnePlus 6T. New iPad models have been certified in China along with a Bluetooth device that hints at a new Apple Pencil. We get a new report summing up all the specs of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Samsung’s Mobile CEO keeps teasing the company’s foldable smartphone and he promises that it won’t be a gimmick but a game changer. We end today’s show with deals from Project Fi on LG smartphones.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.