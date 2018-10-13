OnePlus 6T UI redesigned, New iPads & Apple Pencil certified | Pocketnow Daily

Register to see the OnePlus 6T Launch Event.

On Pocketnow Daily, the OnePlus team has revealed some details on what changes we should expect from the OnePlus 6T. New iPad models have been certified in China along with a Bluetooth device that hints at a new Apple Pencil. We get a new report summing up all the specs of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Samsung’s Mobile CEO keeps teasing the company’s foldable smartphone and he promises that it won’t be a gimmick but a game changer. We end today’s show with deals from Project Fi on LG smartphones.



