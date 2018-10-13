OnePlus 6T UI redesigned, New iPads & Apple Pencil certified | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the OnePlus team has revealed some details on what changes we should expect from the OnePlus 6T. New iPad models have been certified in China along with a Bluetooth device that hints at a new Apple Pencil. We get a new report summing up all the specs of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Samsung’s Mobile CEO keeps teasing the company’s foldable smartphone and he promises that it won’t be a gimmick but a game changer. We end today’s show with deals from Project Fi on LG smartphones.
- The OnePlus team has given hints of what to expect in the OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint sensor confirmed to work optically
- New iPad models and a Bluetooth device get registered by Apple in China
- Latest Mate 20 Pro report details most aspects of the phone
- Samsung foldable smartphone will be a tablet you can put in your pocket
- Discounts and free service credit with LG phones on Project Fi
