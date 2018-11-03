Android

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color listed on support site before disappearing

Contents

Of late, OnePlus has really been into non-grayscale colors with its phones, usually later into the release cycle for its latest phones. It tried out gold a couple years ago, then went into red. Is it time for purple?

Now, Ishan Agarwal, who leaked European pricing for the OnePlus 6T — off by €10, by the way —as well as that purple color, is now pushing on purple with a screenshot of the OnePlus India support ticketing page and the applicable device list which mentions a “OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple.”

Supposedly, this listing was available for only a short time before it was pulled down, though retailers have seemingly followed this lead of “Thunder Purple.”

Will it happen? Perhaps. We’ll wait to see if any big media franchises pair up with OnePlus for a special edition 6T first.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Slashleaks
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
colors, India, Leaks, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, oops, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed