OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple announced for China, just for China

And just like that, OnePlus has struck like lightning and have hit China with the new color that have perked eyeballs up.

OnePlus has launched a new Thunder Purple color for its OnePlus 6T with the standard spec configuration, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the regular price of ¥3,599 ($520). No plans have been announced for expanding availability.

The release come after multiple leaks of color intel from Indian sources.

For anyone looking to import Thunder Purple, be preapred to deal with processing costs, a more locked-down HydrogenOS skin and, if that’s undesirable, a very tricky hacking path to OxygenOS.

