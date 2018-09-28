Android

OnePlus “unlocks” first Twitter teaser of the OnePlus 6T

Contents

OnePlus has, on multiple occasions, acknowledged its plans to release the OnePlus 6T… at some point. It’s about time that its marketing game took a step up.

It’s been confirmed that the OnePlus 6T would be able to scan fingerprints through the display and this Twitter teaser seems to be following in that vein.

More importantly for the tech enthusiasts who believe they’ve got some luck, you can sign up to take part in The Lab — OnePlus’s very exclusive early review program. The company is looking for ten people to test the product and share feedback. You can head here and file your own application to join in by 9am Eastern on October 8.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
in-display fingerprint, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, , teaser
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.