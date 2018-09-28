OnePlus “unlocks” first Twitter teaser of the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has, on multiple occasions, acknowledged its plans to release the OnePlus 6T… at some point. It’s about time that its marketing game took a step up.

It’s been confirmed that the OnePlus 6T would be able to scan fingerprints through the display and this Twitter teaser seems to be following in that vein.

More importantly for the tech enthusiasts who believe they’ve got some luck, you can sign up to take part in The Lab — OnePlus’s very exclusive early review program. The company is looking for ten people to test the product and share feedback. You can head here and file your own application to join in by 9am Eastern on October 8.