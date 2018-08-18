Android

OnePlus 6T on T-Mobile, $600 off MacBook Pro | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, rumors are brewing about a OnePlus phone coming to a US network for the first time ever. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 3 XL as it was spotted in the wild with its huge notch and Android Pie. Details about the next Apple Watch series claim major spec and price changes. An affordable MacBook Air will reportedly launch next month but is $1,200 really affordable? We end today’s show with Best Buy’s two-day anniversary sale with insane discounts for Macs and a whole bunch of other mobile tech.


About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.