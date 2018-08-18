OnePlus 6T on T-Mobile, $600 off MacBook Pro | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, rumors are brewing about a OnePlus phone coming to a US network for the first time ever. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 3 XL as it was spotted in the wild with its huge notch and Android Pie. Details about the next Apple Watch series claim major spec and price changes. An affordable MacBook Air will reportedly launch next month but is $1,200 really affordable? We end today’s show with Best Buy’s two-day anniversary sale with insane discounts for Macs and a whole bunch of other mobile tech.
- T-Mobile will have the OnePlus 6T this fall for $550
- The mother of all notches: Google Pixel 3 XL spotted in the wild o_o
- Apple Watch Series 4 rumors give us specs, price and release date
- Affordable, entry-level 2018 MacBook Air coming next month
- Best Buy’s 2-day Anniversary Sale has up to $750 off on Apple products
