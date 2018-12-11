OnePlus 6T Screen Unlock gets better and better the more you use it

Controversial or not, the decision to remove the physical-button-type fingerprint scanner is something we need to get used to. Manufacturers are trying to get rid of as many buttons as possible in order to achieve a smartphone that is as close as it gets to an all-screen device. We still have to deal with notches and punch holes, but at least the fingerprint scanner can now successfully be placed under the screen. This is also the case of the OnePlus 6T, and it looks like its fingerprint recognition gets better and better the more you use it.

0.34 seconds is what it takes, according to OnePlus, to successfully unlock the 6T. If you head over to the source link, you can see and read a detailed explanation on how the technology works. What’s even better is that Screen Unlock gets even better over time.

Every time a user successfully unlocks the phone with their fingerprint, the sensor also records areas of the finger that weren’t registered in the initial fingerprint setup stage. This fingerprint data is then added to the data the phone already holds, making it more complete. So, every time the in-display fingerprint sensor is used, it gathers more data about the user’s fingerprint. This means that over time, the phone will unlock even faster.

So, the more you use it, the more the OnePlus 6T learns about your fingerprint. Don’t worry though, all the biometric data that is collected is securely stored in the “TrustZone”. That’s a special portion of the Snapdragon 845 chip to which the kernel, drivers and applications don’t really have access, and neither do hackers.