OnePlus 6T pops up in Russia

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), headquartered in Moscow, has issued the document below. It is a “Register for notifications and specifications” entry dated yesterday, August 24, 2018. Does that mean the device it refers to got some sort of certification? Does this only testify receipt of the device? We don’t know, and it isn’t even relevant.

The smartphone, or the “subscriber terminal”, as the document refers to it, is a OnePlus. Its model number is A6013, and that’s the only thing this document reveals. We’re pretty sure though that we’re looking at the OnePlus 6T. More specifically, its European and North American quad-band version.

The OnePlus 5 had the model number A5000, and the 5T was the A5010. The OnePlus 6 is the A6000 (for Asia, India, and China), and the A6003 for Europe and North American. Extrapolating the aforementioned, we’re pretty sure the OnePlus 6T will be the A6010, for Asia, India, and China. Which means the A6013 this document refers to is the European and North American variant.

We already heard solid, though unconfirmed as of yet, reports that the OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to get carrier support. In the US, it will be reportedly carried by T-Mobile, while unlocked and international versions will be sold by OnePlus.