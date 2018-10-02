We’ve seen OnePlus 6T renders already, even before the company started officially teasing the upcoming phone. October 17 is the date when OnePlus is expected to officially unveil the 6T. That’s still two weeks out, which means there’s plenty of time for new information to pop up. Like today’s renders, which give us a good look at the phone, as well as the possible color options.

First thing you notice when looking at these alleged OnePlus 6T renders is the notch. Opposed to the OnePlus 6, which had a wide notch taking up almost a third of the phone’s width, the 6T employs a much smaller one. Whether you call it teardrop, waterdrop, or something else, it clearly shows that it is only housing the front facing camera. The earpiece has moved to the top, above the screen.

It should be no surprise; we’ve seen notches like these from sister company OPPO, with the F9 announced in August. The second thing that pops out is the color options. While both renders show a black phone, one is glossy, and one is black. The report names them Mirror Black and Midnight Black. Whether these will be the only ones available, or there will be more shades, is yet unknown.

While there weren’t many reports concerning the specs, it is believed to pack a Snapdragon 845 processor and at least 6GB of RAM, like the OnePlus 6. However, it’s pretty much official that there will be no headphone jack, and that the 6T will likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.