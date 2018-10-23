The OnePlus 6T will be available this month in pop-up stores

OnePlus has a nice surprise for its followers. Yes, the OnePlus 6T is going to be presented one day earlier than expected due to external reasons, but now you can also buy the device early if you’re lucky enough to find a pop-up store in your city.

Official sales for the OnePlus 6T begin on November 6th, but OnePlus will be opening pop-up stores in many cities around the world on October 31st so you can go trick or treating with a brand new 6T. Here’s a complete list of the cities where you can find these pop-up stores.