OnePlus 6T is now official! | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the OnePlus 6T was officially announced today and so far we like what we see. We get a new icon embedded in iOS 12 that shows off the figure of the new iPads and confirms recent rumors. Some leaks of Samsung Experience 10 bring a few more Google touches. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to hit the UK market on November 8 and the company will even host a treasure hunt on the 27th. We end today’s show with B&H’s Shop & Save Early deals on MacBooks and other products.


