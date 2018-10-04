The OnePlus 6T invites us to ‘tap into the future’ in a new video

OnePlus has usually been very discreet with the new devices they are going to launch, but things have been different with the OnePlus 6T.

We can assume that the reason for all this information to be out in the open is for fans and potential customers to accept that we won’t be getting the audio jack. It’s true that sacrifices have to be made in order to advance and to get better functions in smartphones, like the larger battery and the in-display fingerprint sensor that’s shown in the latest video from the company. OnePlus has officially made many statements referring to the OnePlus 6T, and now we’re less than two weeks away from witnessing the launch of this new device.