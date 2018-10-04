Android

The OnePlus 6T invites us to ‘tap into the future’ in a new video

Contents

OnePlus has usually been very discreet with the new devices they are going to launch, but things have been different with the OnePlus 6T.

We can assume that the reason for all this information to be out in the open is for fans and potential customers to accept that we won’t be getting the audio jack. It’s true that sacrifices have to be made in order to advance and to get better functions in smartphones, like the larger battery and the in-display fingerprint sensor that’s shown in the latest video from the company. OnePlus has officially made many statements referring to the OnePlus 6T, and now we’re less than two weeks away from witnessing the launch of this new device.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
BGR
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
In-display Fingerprint Sensor, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.