The OnePlus team has given hints of what to expect in the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has indeed given tons of information before the launch of its latest OnePlus 6T. Now, we have information about new improvements that are coming to the device’s user interface directly from some of the members of the OnePlus team is its official forums.

The first upgrade mentioned was a completely new UI that’s coming with the OnePlus 6T. they couldn’t really explain it with details, so users will have to experience it when the phone is available. This will be the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS yet. We will also see new gesture navigation and improvements to the camera and other software.

