This is the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM

We now have the first leaked images of the new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and some extra information concerning this device that’s built for speed. The launch is scheduled for December 11th, but that doesn’t mean that we weren’t going to get a sneak peek.

EXCLUSIVE LEAK! Here is your first look at the Official Renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant with 10GB+256GB Storage and super fast new 'Warp Charge' which will provide you a day's power in 20 minutes! Do you like the phone?#SaluteToSpeed#WarpCharge pic.twitter.com/8JdoNb6SWG — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 7, 2018

The leaked images of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition also come with a promotional press image that details some of the specs of the device. the most important thing is that this special edition will have 10GB of RAM. It will also charge fast with the new Warp Charge 30 system that can give you a day’s power in less than 30 minutes. We also find textured black carbon fiber finish and orange accents. We have no information about the pricing of this device, but 10GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will probably be pricey, just not as much as iPhones.