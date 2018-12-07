Android

This is the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM

We now have the first leaked images of the new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and some extra information concerning this device that’s built for speed. The launch is scheduled for December 11th, but that doesn’t mean that we weren’t going to get a sneak peek.

The leaked images of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition also come with a promotional press image that details some of the specs of the device. the most important thing is that this special edition will have 10GB of RAM. It will also charge fast with the new Warp Charge 30 system that can give you a day’s power in less than 30 minutes. We also find textured black carbon fiber finish and orange accents. We have no information about the pricing of this device, but 10GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will probably be pricey, just not as much as iPhones.

