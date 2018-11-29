We are used to seeing many special editions of OnePlus smartphones, Star Wars, Avengers and now a new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The difference between past special editions and the McLaren version is that this one will be more powerful.

Usually, OnePlus’ special edition devices come with new colors or textures to complement its design, but they keep the same internals, but it seems that’s about to change. The new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will have 256GB in storage like the rest of the 6T devices, but according to MySmartPrice, it will also include 10GB of RAM under its hood. This means an even faster OP6T. Now, let’s just hope it doesn’t stay a rumor to see what “saluting the speed” really means.