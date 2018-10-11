Buy tickets to the OnePlus 6T launch event and get free gifts

Just as an Amazon listing hinted, commercial availability for the upcoming OnePlus 6T might happen at the end of the month. The listing allows pre-orders until October 30. Since then the company confirmed the phone’s availability for November 6th. There’s also no need for further speculation, as OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus 6T launch event date: October 30. You can also win a trip to the OnePlus 6T event in the US and India.

If, however, you don’t want to rely on Lady Luck, you can buy a ticket to the OnePlus 6T event. Click here or follow the source link below to do so. You’ll not only be able to attend, but OnePlus will give out free Bullets Wireless earphones, as well as other gifts.

It will set you back $30 (or the equivalent in other currencies), but that’s pretty much what the price is for the Bullets Wireless earphones. Not to mention that there will be other gifts as well, in addition to experiencing the OnePlus 6T launch first hand.

As for the phone itself, it is expected to pack a Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It should have an in-display fingerprint scanner, no headphone jack and wireless charging, and probably a 3,700mAh battery.