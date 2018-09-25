Possible launch date for the OnePlus 6T according to leaked invitation

September is almost over, and October will bring many new smartphones to the market. Amongst those smartphones, we will find the new OnePlus 6T, and now we may even have a date for the official event.

We have heard that the launch event for the OnePlus 6T is going to take place sometime in mid-October. Now, a newly leaked invitation has appeared on Weibo, and it shows a unit with time and date. This event could take place on October 17th at 11 am. This date was rumored and teased before, but now, this image would represent a confirmation of what we had heard. OnePlus will most likely confirm the launch date soon, but before that becomes official. At least we know that this new model will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and unfortunately, it won’t have an audio jack.