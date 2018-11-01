OnePlus 6T is now on sale

The OnePlus 6T is probably the most anticipated smartphone of the season. Why? Simply because it offers you the same, and in some cases, more than what other flagships bring to the table for almost half the price. That’s pretty exciting by itself. If you’re unsure, check out our impressions after 24 hours of using it, and, if you’re still not convinced, read up on the specs in as the company announced it.

With 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB or 256GB storage, 6.41-inch AMOLED display at 1080 x 2340 resolution, 16+20MP dual cameras, and 3,700mAh battery, it is available now. As of November 1, the OnePlus 6T is available in 74 countries, works on 233 carriers, including Verizon in the US.

Depending on your region, prices could vary. In the US, a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version sets you back $549. An 8GB option will take it up to $579. The device is sold unlocked for GSM carriers, and, in the US, T-Mobile will sell it too, as well as OnePlus online.

Buy the OnePlus 6T now!