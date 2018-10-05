Android

OnePlus 6T ‘Unlock the Future’, iPhone XS Charge Gate Solution | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, OnePlus just released a teaser inviting us to ‘unlock the future’ with the OnePlus 6T. Apple has unofficially taken responsibility for the “Charge-gate” issues and will reportedly provide a solution in iOS 12.1. Google just teased the Pixel 3 through and e-mail and also hinted that pre-orders will be available after the event. LG is certain that they will be one of the first in 5G technology next year and are also hard at work with a foldable phone. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nokia 7.1 from HMD Global.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.