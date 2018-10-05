OnePlus 6T ‘Unlock the Future’, iPhone XS Charge Gate Solution | Pocketnow Daily
Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.
On Pocketnow Daily, OnePlus just released a teaser inviting us to ‘unlock the future’ with the OnePlus 6T. Apple has unofficially taken responsibility for the “Charge-gate” issues and will reportedly provide a solution in iOS 12.1. Google just teased the Pixel 3 through and e-mail and also hinted that pre-orders will be available after the event. LG is certain that they will be one of the first in 5G technology next year and are also hard at work with a foldable phone. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nokia 7.1 from HMD Global.
- The OnePlus 6T invites us to ‘tap into the future’ in a new video
- iOS 12.1 will fix iPhone Xs and Xs Max charging issue
- Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders start on October 9
- Sprint calls LG’s 5G phone “distinct” and will focus its network on gaming
- Nokia 7.1 lights up a display with HDR, Android One
Discuss This Post