OnePlus 6T ‘Unlock the Future’, iPhone XS Charge Gate Solution | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, OnePlus just released a teaser inviting us to ‘unlock the future’ with the OnePlus 6T. Apple has unofficially taken responsibility for the “Charge-gate” issues and will reportedly provide a solution in iOS 12.1. Google just teased the Pixel 3 through and e-mail and also hinted that pre-orders will be available after the event. LG is certain that they will be one of the first in 5G technology next year and are also hard at work with a foldable phone. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nokia 7.1 from HMD Global.



