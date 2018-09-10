The OnePlus 6T will have in-display fingerprint sensor CONFIRMED

One of the new features of the OnePlus 6T has just been confirmed by OnePlus. The new device will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it’s going to be one of the main features during the presentation that will launch the phone on October 17th.

OnePlus sent an email to CNET that said:

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

They also sent an image of the lock screen in the OnePlus 6T. In this image, we can clearly see the icon that will show users where to place their fingerprint when trying to unlock the smartphone. The device will have an optical scanner like the ones we find in Vivo smartphones. We are all used to having super-fast fingerprint readers on OnePlus devices, but these in-display sensors are usually slower than traditional ones. We will have to wait and see how this turns out. Or you could just use Face Unlock and problem solved.