OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint sensor confirmed to work optically

OnePlus has already confirmed that its next smartphone, to be announced October 30, would have a fingerprint sensor beneath its display.

Most of the existing products with such a sensor capture data optically and the company has seemingly confirmed on its Weibo account that the OnePlus 6T would have the same type of fingerprint scanner — suggesting, perhaps, that its fans tag their friends for some sort of contest consideration.

The next step up, market analysts say, would be optical or even ultrasonic technologies for more accurate data capture.

In the meantime, those in the United States and India can attend the launch event in-person for the OnePlus 6T. The rest of the world can get in on the livestream.

 

