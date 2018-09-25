Android

OnePlus 6T IRL Leaks, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Case Renders | Pocketnow Daily

Apologies for the late post!

On Pocketnow Daily, some leaks of the OnePlus 6T have emerged and no headphone jack is present. Some new renders of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro show off the notch and the new camera arrangement. Huawei went on record to say they are pretty confident that the Kirin 980 will outperform Apple’s A12 Bionic. Samsung just trademarked the ‘Samsung Buds’ that would reportedly work with Bixby. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay.


,
