OnePlus 6T Renders, Galaxy S10 Plus with 5G | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some renders of the OnePlus 6T that show the design changes from the back that confirm the in-display fingerprint scanner. Some mined data shows us that there may be a variant of the Galaxy S10+ may support 5G. A ‘Fall 2018 iPad’ was inside the iOS 12 support listings and, according to sources, we should expect it in less than a month. Huawei’s chairman just revealed some information about their foldable smartphone coming in 2019. We end today’s show with some teasers Nokia released for a gaming phone.


Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
