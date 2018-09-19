OnePlus 6T Renders, Galaxy S10 Plus with 5G | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, we get some renders of the OnePlus 6T that show the design changes from the back that confirm the in-display fingerprint scanner. Some mined data shows us that there may be a variant of the Galaxy S10+ may support 5G. A ‘Fall 2018 iPad’ was inside the iOS 12 support listings and, according to sources, we should expect it in less than a month. Huawei’s chairman just revealed some information about their foldable smartphone coming in 2019. We end today’s show with some teasers Nokia released for a gaming phone.
- New renders make the OnePlus 6T look chunky and we get more rumors
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ planned with 4G and 5G versions
- 2018 iPad line-up coming this fall, iOS 12 Beta suggests
- The Huawei foldable smartphone will also bring 5G, Chairman reveals when
- Is a Nokia gaming smartphone just around the corner?
Discuss This Post