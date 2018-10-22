Everything we know about the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus phones are usually highly anticipated in general. The OnePlus 6T, however, is a special phone, and it quickly managed to become one of the most anticipated phone of 2018. Every year, the second OnePlus smartphone is improving on its predecessor. With a great track record for looks, specs, and price, the T-version of the manufacturer manages to not only match, but often times, outperform its competitors in many key areas. It does this by staying almost always at a much cheaper, more accessible price point, than flagships from Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony, and even Apple.

OnePlus 6T announcement date

OnePlus has made it official that the OnePlus 6T launch event will happen on October 30, 2019. It started building the buzz and anticipation by promoting its live stream, and tickets to the event which bring several benefits. However, after Apple announced its own October 30 event for iPads and Macs, OnePlus had no choice but to modify the OnePlus 6T announcement date accordingly.

After all, no company wants to share the headlines and spotlight. That is mainly the reason why most manufacturers are moving away from shows like MWC, CES, and IFA, and holding their own, independent special event. So, with that in mind, make sure to mark your calendars for October 29, which is the day the OnePlus 6T will be officially announced. It’ll happen at 11AM EST, but we’ll let you know how you can watch it online, if you didn’t already purchase a ticket to participate and win some free goodies.

OnePlus 6T looks

There’s no doubt about the fact that OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo are sister companies. Most of the times, key aspects about flagships bleed through from one manufacturer to the other. Knowing what OPPO already has out there, and corroborating that with the leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 6T.

That is also the case this year, with the OPPO R17 already out there. If that, and the leaks, are of any indication, we should be expecting a OnePlus phone with a tiny notch at the top. Whether you call it waterdrop or teardrop, it is a single, small cutout in the screen, that houses the front-facing camera.

The overall looks of the OnePlus 6T should follow the design of the OnePlus 6 predecessor as well. Some reports claim that the 6T will be somewhat thicker, but that is also corroborated with the fact that rumors talk about a larger battery. The company itself took it to Twitter to post the image below, where you can clearly see the resemblance between the 6T and the 6 before it.

If you look closely, you’ll see that the earpiece has been moved to the top of the device, off the screen. This is a clear indication, and proof, that the notch will be a small one, as it no longer needs to house it. There was little to nothing official regarding the phone’s looks, but the leaks are filling in the blanks.

We’ve seen renders and an allegedly leaked retail box that confirm the theory of an almost all-screen device with a tiny notch. When it comes to the back of the phone, we know to expect a triple-camera system that’s vertically stacked, and no fingerprint scanner in sight. That’s because OnePlus removed it altogether and placed it behind the glass. An in-display fingerprint scanner — that’s been confirmed by the manufacturer — allows the phone to go buttonless.

Other rumors, however, are more conservative, and talk about a classic dual-camera system on the back. With conflicting information and little to no official hints or teasers, we’ll have to wait for this particular bit until the phone becomes official.

OnePlus 6T specs

Every T-phone from OnePlus improves on some key areas over the predecessor, but, for the most part, manages to be very similar. That’s also true with the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 6. We expect the 6T to feature the Snapdragon 845 chip. That’s pretty much the standard on all flagships this year. Couple that with at least 6GB of RAM, and you have a very capable phone. There will probably be an option with 8GB, if the rumors are spot on. Storage is expected to match the 6 as well, with options between 64GB and 256GB.

The screen will likely be larger than the one found on the predecessor. Rumors talk about a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an expected resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Underneath the panel, a fingerprint scanner will offer device security right under the display. A thicker form factor, and a removed headphone jack, will allow OnePlus to pack a larger battery inside the 6T. Talking about the headphone jack, OnePlus confirmed its removal as the 6T will offer audio via the USB-C port, as well as wirelessly.

While OnePlus could play it safe with a dual-camera setup, most of the rumors talk about a possible third shooter. Said reports claim all three will be vertically stacked on the back of the phone, similar to recent models from OnePlus’ sister companies.

In terms of the operating system, Peter Lau confirmed on Weibo that we’ll see a OnePlus 6T that will be powered by Android 9 Pie.

OnePlus 6T price & availability

When it comes to the price of the OnePlus 6T, this can easily be regarded as another feature of the phone. OnePlus smartphones, while they’re getting more and more expensive every year, manage to offer the same (and, in some cases, better) features that more expensive flagships from competitors.

Reports claim a price-point around $550 for the base model in the US. An 8GB version will most likely go beyond the $600 threshold. That is still a lot cheaper than competitors’ offerings, with the same or better features. The 6T will also become available via T-Mobile in the States, if rumors are to be believed, so OnePlus is betting big on what looks to become the most exciting OnePlus phone ever.

We’ll definitely be there at the OnePlus 6T launch event and bring you all the details, as they happen. We’ll also let you know if we find out something worth mentioning between now and then. Not to mention, we’ll put the 6T through our usual battery of review tests, and tell you what we think about it.

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this post!