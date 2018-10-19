OnePlus 6T event rescheduled for October 29

Rehearsal day may have become the big day for OnePlus.

Yesterday, Apple announced an event for 10am Eastern on October 30 in Brooklyn. It might have been great on other days, but for OnePlus, it came into conflict with an event just one hour later in Manhattan for its OnePlus 6T.

Given that it’s the “visiting team” in this situation, it has decided to move its New York event to October 29 at 11am.

CEO Pete Lau said in a company forums post that he talked with members of the press and figured that the OnePlus 6T would be overshadowed by a new iPad Pro, new Macs and other hardware. He also contacted those who booked tickets and flights to get to the event.

As ambitious and passionate as we all are, we have to acknowledge the reality of this situation. There are no winners here. Over the course of almost 5 years, we have been proud to witness the rise of one of the most passionate and powerful communities in all of tech. But, we have to remain realistic. We have only just begun our journey and cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch.

The company is offering ticket refunds. It is also taking the ambitious move of covering any costs for travel and lodging changes.

The New Delhi event will remain on October 30 at 8:30pm IST. There will still be reason for people to come: attendees get free swag (including Bullets Wireless earbuds) and a chance to lock-in their purchase of a OnePlus 6T.