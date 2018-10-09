OnePlus 6T event official, Google Pixel 3 XL being sold in Hong Kong | Pocketnow Daily

Register to see the OnePlus 6T Launch Event!

On Pocketnow Daily, we get an invite for the OnePlus 6T this October 30th in New York City. The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are being sold in Hong Kong for over $2,000 and are fully furbished. Some users, mainly in Australia, are having trouble with their Apple Watches getting stuck in a bootloop due to the end of daylight saving time. Facebook just launched two smart displays to compete with the Amazon Echo Show, though they work with Alexa and also feature video calls. We end today’s show with the new HP Chromebook x360 14 being available for pre-orders.



