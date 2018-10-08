Android

OnePlus 6T event officially locked in for October 30

The teasing is almost over. There have been so many missives from OnePlus regarding its next flagship Android smartphone such as the removal of the headphone jack in favor of an in-display fingerprint scanning system. The clues to when it would be available have also been popping up recently in India.

But it’s official. OnePlus have just tweeted that it will launch the OnePlus 6T In New York on October 30.

The event will be streamed live from 11am Eastern at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Those of you who would like to participate in-person can head to the link embedded to book tickets, which cost $20 apiece from now through October 10. After that date, it’s $30 for an individual and $50 for a “Plus One.” The audience will also get a goodie bag filled with a pair of Bullets Wireless earbuds.

And, as to be expected, Pocketnow will have the show covered.

