OnePlus 6T commercial availability to start end of October?

We expect the OnePlus 6T to be unveiled next week, on October 17. We’ve already seen and heard a lot of leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagship. It should have an in-display fingerprint scanner, no wireless charging, ditch the headphone jack and have a larger battery. However, nothing official has been revealed yet, except the hints and breadcrumbs we’re getting from company officials.

According to a listing (below) on Amazon’s Indian page, the OnePlus 6T pre-orders that started will end on October 30. Aside from the fact that Amazon India is throwing in a free USB Type-C earphone and some Amazon balance, there is another takeaway. If the pre-orders are ending on October 30, it means that the phone should become available on October 30 or 31st. These are also the dates when pre-orders should start shipping out. It might be an indirect indication that the OnePlus 6T will launch commercially at the end of October

OnePlus 6T

