OnePlus 6T camera samples (gallery)

The OnePlus 6T has plenty of aces up its sleeve, enough to make it our best pick for the Holiday season and its shopping guide. Regardless if you go for one of the black versions, or the stunning Thunder Purple, you’ll surely going to get a phone that matches flagship specs, at a more affordable price. Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T features a pair of dual shooters on the back rated 16- and 20MP.

While the numbers alone don’t tell the entire story, we thought of showing you some examples of what images can be snapped with the OnePlus 6T. After all, studies are clearly indicating that the main use of a smartphone nowadays is far from being phone calls and texting. It’s all about multimedia, pictures, videos, streaming, and so on. Of course, there’s another saying: the best camera is the one you happen to have with you. Well, the OnePlus 6T is a little bit more than that, as we’ve been pretty satisfied with the output here at Pocketnow during our testing of several devices, in several locations, during the past couple of weeks.

For those of you who prefer technical details, the main 16MP shooter has a Sony IMX 519 sensor. It has an aperture of f/1.7, with 1.22µm pixels in size, and features OIS and EIS. The secondary, 20MP unit has a Sony IMX 376K sensor. Its aperture is f/1.7, with 1.0µm pixels in size and no stabilization.

During our testing of the OnePlus 6T camera, we found that overall, while the dynamic range is satisfying, with decent shadow detail, the colors are somewhat muted. The chapter where most smartphone cameras are usually failing to do a good job is low light, which is really challenging for small shooters. In the case of the OnePlus 6T camera, low light is good, even without using Night Mode. It is, however, a little bit soft, and you can easily induce blurring (due to shake or slight motion) in the photos even with OIS. In optimal conditions the results are good, and close-up details in macro shots are pretty good, but a little soft when you zoom in to check them out.

Take a look at the gallery below, where we compiled some of the pictures we thought to be the most telling for the camera performance of the OnePlus 6T. Of course, everyone’s results and expectations might vary, but the bottom line is that the phone is doing a good job in the camera department, something to consider an entry on the “pro” list when considering purchasing this device.

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this article!