OnePlus 6T and Bullets Wireless bundle deals coming in time for Valentine’s Day

It’s two weeks until Valentine’s Day. You got a significant other? You want to get them a gift? Do they need a new phone or a pair of earbuds? Perhaps OnePlus can tick off the checklist for you.

For the next couple of weeks or until supplies run out, the company is offering modest, but meaningful discounts on accessories and bundles that include its latest phone and its Bluetooth earphones.

Customers can get $20 off when they purchase any OnePlus 6T — minus the special McLaren Edition — any accommodating bumper case and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless together. Pricing ranges between $623.95 and $707.95.

Don’t need a phone, but rather get some Bullets Wireless for the both of you? OnePlus is taking 10 percent off the purchase of two pairs, bringing the total to $124.20.

There are several other discounts to scour for accessories and accessory packs and you can do so at the source link below this story.