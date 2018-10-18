For the first time in the US, the OnePlus 6T will work here

OnePlus is very close to having its OnePlus 6T devices working on the biggest network in the United States, or at least that’s the rumors say.

According to PCMag, the OnePlus 6T is going to work on Verizon’s LTE network. We know that OnePlus devices work well with GSM networks like the ones on AT&T and T-Mobile, but this is the first time that these devices would work on Verizon. Sascha Segan has been talking to many industry sources and he says that the 6T will have LTE band 3 that has good compatibility with Verizon, now they only have to focus on certificating the product.